Coca-Cola India Provides Hydration and Comfort During Shravan

The months of Shravan (July-August) are celebrated in the regions of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand, and are considered a time of cultural vibrancy and social harmony. All through Shravan, Coca-Cola India supported several commuters and travelers with availability of its beverages. Along with its bottling partners, the company deployed its diverse portfolio of beverages providing refreshment at key hydration and rest points along major routes. Commuters travel several kilometers every day on foot and require adequate facilities during the duration of their travel. Coca-Cola provided rest areas, comfort packages, changing facilities equipped with shower, mist areas and giant mist bottles to give respite during walking, and seating places offering rejuvenation, allowing commuters to physically recover during their journey. Coca-Cola focused on key locations across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand, boosting the local economy by supporting distributors and retail outlets in high-traffic areas. Vendors at dhabas were provided with 4, 6, and 10 door coolers, enabling them to serve chilled beverages to travelers and helped increase their income opportunities. By driving footfall and enhancing consumer experience, the company and its bottling partners helped strengthen local businesses and reinforce their connection to the regional retail ecosystem.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, India Operations Coca-Cola India, said, ''At Coca-Cola India, we aim to deliver hydration with purpose by making our beverages accessible at the right moments and in the right places. Scaled availability is not just about reach, it's about enabling everyday convenience and supporting local economies. This initiative is a reflection of our commitment to being meaningfully present in the lives of consumers, made possible through the strength of our bottling network and the dedication of our on-ground teams.'' Rahul Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SLMG Beverages, said, ''At SLMG Beverages, we're delighted to play a role in refreshing people by ensuring our beverages are always within reach of our consumers. Through hydration carts, immersive Shivirs, and an extensive retail network, we are committed to enabling comfort, hydration, and upliftment at every step of the journey. This initiative goes beyond distribution; it reflects our commitment to being a meaningful part of the journey and bringing Coca-Cola India's refreshing spirit to life, one chilled bottle at a time.'' Amit Bedi, Chief Executive Officer Moon Beverages, said, ''This is an initiative that supports people on the go and goes beyond hydration. We're making sure that Coca-Cola's drinks are available when and where they're most needed. These efforts provide comfort, generate income by establishing meaningful touchpoints along important routes and guarantee prompt access to beverages in order to establish a strong connection with the communities.'' This initiative is a testament to Coca-Cola India's philosophy of ''business with purpose'', by seamlessly blending refreshment with purpose, the company is not only supporting travellers on their physical journeys but also uplifting communities and strengthening local economies.

Testimonial from a Dhaba owner at Highway A Dhaba owner on Bhawti Highway, Kanpur, said, ''Ever since the refreshment zone was set up, consumer activity at my shop has increased. Now, people don't just come in for a cold drink, they stay awhile, chat, and end up picking up other items too. Business has grown!'' Whether it's through hydration, resting facilities, retail empowerment, or waste management initiative with NGO partners like Lakshya, Coca-Cola India continues to demonstrate that real brand value is built by showing up consistently and meaningfully at the heart of India's most powerful cultural and human moments.

About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rim Zim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 5 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

