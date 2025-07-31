smHRty® 4.0: A New Era of Interactive HR Solutions
Pocket HRMS has launched smHRty® 4.0, an upgraded AI-powered employee assistant that understands regional languages and performs tasks like leave applications. This interactive digital companion streamlines HR processes, enhancing employee engagement and efficiency. The upgrade aligns with Pocket HRMS's mission towards a conversational HR ecosystem.
Mumbai-based Pocket HRMS has unveiled smHRty® 4.0, the latest version of its AI-driven employee assistant. Known for its capability to swiftly resolve HR-related queries, the upgraded smHRty® 4.0 is now an interactive digital companion capable of understanding multiple regional languages, enhancing workplace inclusivity.
Beyond answering questions, smHRty® 4.0 enables employees to handle tasks such as leave applications and attendance checks directly within its interface. This advancement significantly reduces the time employees spend navigating HR systems, marking a leap towards hyper-automation in HR processes.
Co-founder Jitendra Somani highlighted the innovation's role in transforming workplace efficiency and accessibility, with promises of increased engagement and reduced HR workload. Pocket HRMS aims to shape a conversational, intuitive HR ecosystem with AI-driven solutions like smHRty® 4.0, contributing to the vision of Digital Bharat 2.0.
