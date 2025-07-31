smHRty® 4.0: A New Era of Interactive HR Solutions

Mumbai-based Pocket HRMS has unveiled smHRty® 4.0, the latest version of its AI-driven employee assistant. Known for its capability to swiftly resolve HR-related queries, the upgraded smHRty® 4.0 is now an interactive digital companion capable of understanding multiple regional languages, enhancing workplace inclusivity.

Beyond answering questions, smHRty® 4.0 enables employees to handle tasks such as leave applications and attendance checks directly within its interface. This advancement significantly reduces the time employees spend navigating HR systems, marking a leap towards hyper-automation in HR processes.

Co-founder Jitendra Somani highlighted the innovation's role in transforming workplace efficiency and accessibility, with promises of increased engagement and reduced HR workload. Pocket HRMS aims to shape a conversational, intuitive HR ecosystem with AI-driven solutions like smHRty® 4.0, contributing to the vision of Digital Bharat 2.0.

(With inputs from agencies.)