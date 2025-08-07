Rising Cost of Data Breaches: A Tech Security Crisis

The financial impact of data breaches in India has increased significantly, with average costs climbing 13% to Rs 22 crore in 2025, compared to the previous year's Rs 19.5 crore, a recent study reveals.

IBM's report suggests a gap in AI security protocols as phishing leads attacks, causing vulnerabilities in numerous sectors like research and transportation.

Despite AI adoption, a majority of organizations fail to implement robust AI governance, risking strategic security oversights, warns IBM's Viswanath Ramaswamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)