Left Menu

Rising Cost of Data Breaches: A Tech Security Crisis

The cost of data breaches in India has surged 13% in 2025, reaching Rs 22 crore on average, according to IBM. Phishing remains the top attack method. Despite the increasing threats, many organizations lack AI governance policies, creating significant vulnerabilities in security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:49 IST
Rising Cost of Data Breaches: A Tech Security Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The financial impact of data breaches in India has increased significantly, with average costs climbing 13% to Rs 22 crore in 2025, compared to the previous year's Rs 19.5 crore, a recent study reveals.

IBM's report suggests a gap in AI security protocols as phishing leads attacks, causing vulnerabilities in numerous sectors like research and transportation.

Despite AI adoption, a majority of organizations fail to implement robust AI governance, risking strategic security oversights, warns IBM's Viswanath Ramaswamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025