Rising Cost of Data Breaches: A Tech Security Crisis
The cost of data breaches in India has surged 13% in 2025, reaching Rs 22 crore on average, according to IBM. Phishing remains the top attack method. Despite the increasing threats, many organizations lack AI governance policies, creating significant vulnerabilities in security.
Updated: 07-08-2025 18:49 IST
The financial impact of data breaches in India has increased significantly, with average costs climbing 13% to Rs 22 crore in 2025, compared to the previous year's Rs 19.5 crore, a recent study reveals.
IBM's report suggests a gap in AI security protocols as phishing leads attacks, causing vulnerabilities in numerous sectors like research and transportation.
Despite AI adoption, a majority of organizations fail to implement robust AI governance, risking strategic security oversights, warns IBM's Viswanath Ramaswamy.
