AI UniVerse: Revolutionizing AI Deployment for Businesses

Uniqus Consultech launches AI UniVerse, a holistic ecosystem that combines finance, risk, and AI expertise. Addressing challenges like data complexity and governance, AI UniVerse ensures sustainable AI deployment with support from partners. The initiative aims for impactful AI integration within finance, risk, and sustainability functions.

Updated: 08-08-2025 18:15 IST
Uniqus Consultech, a global tech consulting platform, announces the launch of AI UniVerse, a comprehensive AI consulting practice. This initiative is designed to tackle challenges such as data complexity and governance issues that often hinder AI initiatives from delivering return on investment (ROI).

AI UniVerse provides organizations with tailored AI solutions that adapt to unique structures and workflows, ensuring suitable governance and security during AI deployments. With support from AI-native partners like Lyzr and Cognida.ai, AI UniVerse offers a robust framework to facilitate enterprise-grade AI integration and meaningful business results.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO, emphasizes the intent to shift from AI experiments to embedded AI-driven workflows in finance, risk, and sustainability functions. By leveraging domain expertise and advanced engineering talent, AI UniVerse aims to transform AI promises into practical outcomes.

