TRAI Responds to DoT’s Back-Reference on Telecom Network Authorisation Terms

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued its formal response to a back-reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) regarding its earlier recommendations on the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The exchange marks a critical step in shaping the regulatory and licensing framework for entities establishing, operating, maintaining, or expanding telecommunications networks, including satellite communication networks, under India’s updated telecom law.

From Initial Request to Back-Reference

On 26 July 2024, under Section 11(1)(a) of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997, DoT sought TRAI’s recommendations on:

Terms and conditions for granting network authorisations.

Applicable fees and charges for telecom operators.

Later, through an addendum dated 17 October 2024, DoT specifically requested TRAI to include an authorisation framework for satellite communication networks under Section 3(1)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Following comprehensive consultations with industry stakeholders, TRAI submitted its detailed recommendations to DoT on 17 February 2025, covering licensing terms, compliance obligations, operational guidelines, and fee structures.

Government’s Prima Facie Concerns

On 3 July 2025, the DoT issued a back-reference to TRAI under Section 11(1) of the TRAI Act, outlining areas where:

The government had prima facie decided not to accept certain recommendations.

Modifications were considered necessary before final adoption.

Such back-references are part of the statutory process, allowing the government to seek TRAI’s reconsideration and additional clarifications before implementing policy changes.

TRAI’s Detailed Response

After reviewing the DoT’s observations, TRAI has submitted a point-by-point response addressing:

The rationale for its original recommendations.

Possible modifications to align with government policy priorities.

Clarifications on the scope of authorisations, especially for emerging technologies like satellite-based connectivity.

Proposals to balance industry growth, consumer interest, and spectrum management efficiency.

The regulator’s finalised response has been made publicly available on the TRAI website (www.trai.gov.in) for transparency and stakeholder reference.

Significance for the Telecom Sector

The finalised terms and conditions for network authorisations will have far-reaching implications for:

Telecom service providers – affecting licensing obligations and operational flexibility.

Satellite communication operators – providing clarity on market entry and compliance.

Digital connectivity initiatives – ensuring that licensing frameworks support Digital India, rural broadband, and emerging 5G/6G ecosystems.

Industry experts note that the evolving framework will also play a pivotal role in investment decisions, infrastructure deployment, and competitive dynamics in the Indian telecom sector.

Contact for Clarifications

For further information, stakeholders may contact Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI, at +91-11-20907758.