Global Equity Surge: A Week of Record-Breaking Inflows

In a striking financial development, global equity funds experienced their most significant weekly inflows in six weeks, driven by improved investor sentiment from softer U.S. inflation data and renewed tariff agreements between the U.S. and China.

This influx totaled $19.32 billion, overturning the $7.63 billion net sales from the prior week, as reported by data from LSEG Lipper. The U.S. led the regional inflows, significantly contributing $8.77 billion, partially compensating for the previous week's outflow.

Technology stocks experienced a notable surge in interest, with Apple Inc. prominently featured due to new investment pledges aimed at mitigating potential tariff impacts. Conversely, healthcare and communication services saw outflows, while global bond funds maintained popularity for a 17th straight week.

(With inputs from agencies.)