Health Industry Shakeup: Investments, Investigations, and Innovations

In a strategic move, Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, revealed a substantial investment in UnitedHealth Group, a prominent healthcare entity. This development follows mounting public dissatisfaction over the healthcare trajectory in the United States, with Berkshire acquiring 5.04 million shares valued at approximately $1.57 billion as of June 30.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has initiated an investigation into telehealth platform Hims & Hers. The inquiry focuses on alleged deceptive advertising and cancellation processes, affecting the company's stock price, which saw a 5% decline in after-hours trading.

In other news, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the reinstatement of its task force dedicated to safer childhood vaccines. Additionally, Apple's recent software update for specific U.S. watch models introduces a feature for monitoring blood oxygen levels, following government approval.