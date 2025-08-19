GenFlow 2.0 Revolutionizes AI Productivity with Multi-Agent Architecture

Baidu's AI-powered productivity applications, Wenku and Netdisk, have unveiled GenFlow 2.0. This cutting-edge AI agent introduces a pioneering architecture featuring over 100 parallel agents, which work collaboratively to deliver tasks swiftly and efficiently. Its standout feature lies in its ability to cut complex task processing to less than three minutes.

GenFlow 2.0 distinguishes itself by allowing users complete control during its execution process, unlike typical AI agents. Tasks can be paused, instructions modified, and results can be meticulously edited, offering users transparent and collaborative interaction with AI.

Through autonomous access to Baidu Scholar's 680 million peer-reviewed publications and 1.4 billion professional documents, GenFlow 2.0 guarantees exceptional accuracy and reliability, minimizing hallucinations through retrieval-augmented generation. Now fully integrated across platforms, it stands as a hallmark of velocity and precision in AI-aided productivity.