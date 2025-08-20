Amazon's Bold Tablet Transformation: Embracing Android

Amazon is preparing to overhaul its Fire tablet lineup by integrating the Android operating system, a significant departure from its custom forked version developed over the years. The initiative is part of Project Kittyhawk, expected to launch a higher-end tablet compatible with Android next year, insiders report.

The pivot marks a strategic shift from Amazon's historical approach of using proprietary systems, aiming to boost device performance and broaden consumer appeal. By transitioning to Android, Amazon seeks to address consumer demands for better compatibility and functionality, aligning its products with widely-used Android devices.

Industry experts highlight this move as a philosophical change for Amazon, potentially easing app developers' workload and expanding the app variety on Fire tablets. While the shift could elevate Amazon's standing in the tablet market, preparations for potential delays or cancellations are prudent, sources suggest.

