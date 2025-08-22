India Sanctions 23 Chip-Design Projects as Vervesemi Unveils IC Roadmap

In a landmark step towards strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem, the Government of India has sanctioned 23 chip-design projects under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme, aimed at boosting domestic capabilities in chip and System-on-Chip (SoC) design. The projects are spearheaded by startups and MSMEs, focusing on applications ranging from surveillance cameras and energy meters to microprocessor IPs and networking technologies.

As part of the initiative, 72 companies have also been granted access to industry-standard Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools, ensuring that Indian chip designers have access to the same platforms used globally for advanced semiconductor development.

Vervesemi: A Pioneer in India’s Fabless Semiconductor Landscape

Among the approved ventures, Vervesemi Microelectronics, a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2017, has announced a robust pipeline of advanced integrated circuits (ICs). Positioned as one of the first Indian firms to export semiconductor intellectual property (IP) globally, Vervesemi has already embedded its machine learning-powered analog chain IPs into products from leading international manufacturers.

With an impressive portfolio comprising 110+ IPs, 25 IC SKUs, 10 patents, and five trade secrets, Vervesemi is actively powering applications in space, defense, industrial automation, and smart energy systems. Multiple ICs from the company are currently under customer evaluation worldwide, underscoring its growing global relevance.

The company was part of the first cohort under the DLI Scheme and is also a beneficiary of the Chips to Startup (C2S) program, reinforcing its role as a critical player in India’s semiconductor journey.

Roadmap: Towards Volume Production by 2026–2027

Vervesemi unveiled a detailed chip development roadmap, with multiple ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits) slated for engineering samples between 2025 and 2026, and volume production targeted for late 2026/early 2027.

Key projects include:

BLDC Controller ASIC (MeitY-supported C2S Programme): Designed for small motor applications such as fans and household appliances. Engineering samples expected in 2026 , reducing reliance on imports.

Precision Motor-Control ASIC (DLI-recognized): Targeted for EVs, drones, and industrial automation , this IC will enhance India’s push for clean mobility and advanced robotics. Samples by 2026 .

Data Acquisition ASIC for Aerospace & Avionics: Equipped with machine learning capabilities for mission-critical space applications, this IC is tailored for high-reliability aerospace systems . Engineering samples expected in 2026 .

Weighing Scale & Bridge Sensor ASIC: Enabling next-gen precision weighing systems and Force Touch devices , with samples available end-2025 and trials underway with Asian partners.

Smart Energy Metering ASIC: Designed in India to deliver ultra-accurate, high-speed energy measurements, predictive maintenance, and Class 0.2S precision compliance. Engineering samples by end-2025.

Machine Learning at the Core

A distinctive feature of Vervesemi’s designs is the integration of embedded machine learning (ML). This enables:

Self-healing systems that adapt to faults.

Fail-safe reliability critical for aerospace and defense.

Adaptive calibration and predictive diagnostics for industrial and consumer devices.

Improved fabrication yields and power efficiency.

“By embedding intelligence directly into chips, we are pushing the boundaries of performance and reliability,” said Pratap Narayan Singh, Co-Founder & CTO of Vervesemi. “Our ICs deliver fault tolerance, adaptive calibration, and predictive diagnostics that set new global benchmarks.”

Driving India’s Semiconductor Self-Reliance

Vervesemi’s leadership highlighted the strategic importance of indigenous semiconductor innovation:

Rakesh Malik, Founder & CEO, Vervesemi , remarked: “These innovations mark a turning point for India’s semiconductor ecosystem. By building high-performance, Made-in-India ICs, we are not only reducing import dependence but also demonstrating India’s capability to lead globally.”

Smt. Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator (R&D), MeitY, added: “India’s ambition is to become a world leader in semiconductor design, envisioning a future where every device in the world has a designed-in-India chip.”

Towards Global Competitiveness

India’s push in semiconductor design aligns with its larger ambition under the Semicon India program, which seeks to establish the country as a global hub for chip design, manufacturing, and talent development.

With the DLI Scheme fostering startups like Vervesemi, the country is laying the foundation for an independent, resilient, and innovation-driven semiconductor ecosystem. If execution continues as planned, by 2027 India could see the first wave of globally competitive, mass-produced, designed-in-India chips powering devices across industries.