First Travel-Linked Screwworm Case in U.S. Traced to Central America

The U.S. reports its first travel-associated human screwworm case, linked to Central America's outbreak. The flesh-eating parasite, confirmed by the CDC, was found in a Maryland patient who recently traveled to El Salvador. This case was reported by HHS and the Maryland Department of Health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:33 IST
The United States has confirmed its first case of travel-associated New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite, linked to an outbreak in Central America.

The case was identified in a Maryland patient who returned from El Salvador, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis on August 4.

The investigation was conducted by the Maryland Department of Health and the CDC, with HHS spokesperson Andrew G. Nixon revealing details in a Sunday email to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

