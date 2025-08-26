Left Menu

Flaws in Domestic Abuse Risk Assessment Tool Exposed

A British minister has criticized the long-standing DASH tool used in assessing domestic abuse risks, citing major flaws. The tool has been blamed for failing victims, with calls for a review by the government. Criticism revolves around police implementation and the limited scope of its predictive capability.

Updated: 26-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:09 IST
A British government minister has labelled the domestic abuse risk assessment tool, in use for over 15 years, as ineffective. Known as DASH (Domestic Abuse, Stalking and Honour-Based Violence Assessment), the tool is pivotal in gauging the danger faced by victims.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, in a recent interview with the BBC, identified major issues with the DASH system. "My instinct is that the tool doesn't work," she said, emphasizing the necessity of an updated version. Reports highlight failures by DASH after victims categorized as medium risk were later harmed or killed.

The tool's efficacy has been questioned worldwide, with critics pointing to police failings and the tool's simplistic yes-or-no format. Meanwhile, SafeLives, a co-developer of DASH, stresses that risk assessment needs to adapt dynamically. The UK government has tasked SafeLives with evaluating current risk assessment practices, as debates on DASH's future intensify.

