Flaws in Domestic Abuse Risk Assessment Tool Exposed

A British government minister has labelled the domestic abuse risk assessment tool, in use for over 15 years, as ineffective. Known as DASH (Domestic Abuse, Stalking and Honour-Based Violence Assessment), the tool is pivotal in gauging the danger faced by victims.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, in a recent interview with the BBC, identified major issues with the DASH system. "My instinct is that the tool doesn't work," she said, emphasizing the necessity of an updated version. Reports highlight failures by DASH after victims categorized as medium risk were later harmed or killed.

The tool's efficacy has been questioned worldwide, with critics pointing to police failings and the tool's simplistic yes-or-no format. Meanwhile, SafeLives, a co-developer of DASH, stresses that risk assessment needs to adapt dynamically. The UK government has tasked SafeLives with evaluating current risk assessment practices, as debates on DASH's future intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)