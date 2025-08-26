Left Menu

TCS Launches New AI and Service Transformation Unit

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a new AI and service transformation unit. Amit Kapur will lead this unit as Chief AI and services transformation officer, as Vinay Singhvi takes over his previous role in the UK and Ireland. The unit aims to integrate TCS's AI capabilities and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:16 IST
India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has established a new AI and service transformation unit, marking a significant strategic shift towards advanced technology integration. Amit Kapur has been appointed as the Chief AI and services transformation officer to spearhead this initiative globally.

Vinay Singhvi steps into Kapur's previous leadership role for TCS's business operations in the UK and Ireland, as outlined in an internal memo by TCS CEO K Krithivasan. The memo underscores TCS's ongoing commitment to evolving its AI capabilities and strengthening its partnerships to maintain a leading edge in the industry.

The newly formed AI unit will unify existing AI teams, focusing on service innovation and industry collaboration. Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President, and COO of TCS, highlighted the unit's objective to accelerate AI-powered solutions across operations and engineering globally, reimagining TCS Pace Ports investments to enhance customer experiences.

