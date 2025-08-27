Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs: US Open Day 3 Highlights

US Open Day 3 witnessed thrilling matches as Tommy Paul and Coco Gauff advanced against their respective opponents. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime also secured wins. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek progressed smoothly, illustrating the fierce competition as top tennis talents showcased their skills at Flushing Meadows.

27-08-2025
Day three of the US Open was marked by remarkable performances, with American 14th seed Tommy Paul dominating against Denmark's Elmer Moller, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. The competition saw various players showcasing their prowess at the renowned Flushing Meadows venue.

Coco Gauff faced a tough challenge but eventually emerged victorious over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic with scores of 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5. Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded 26th, overcame an early setback to triumph over Frenchman Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-0, 6-1, 7-6(5).

The action continued with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeating Britain's Billy Harris in straight sets. Simultaneously, top seeds such as Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek displayed their dominance, securing comfortable wins and setting the stage for exciting upcoming rounds.

