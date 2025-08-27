Thrills and Triumphs: US Open Day 3 Highlights

Day three of the US Open was marked by remarkable performances, with American 14th seed Tommy Paul dominating against Denmark's Elmer Moller, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. The competition saw various players showcasing their prowess at the renowned Flushing Meadows venue.

Coco Gauff faced a tough challenge but eventually emerged victorious over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic with scores of 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5. Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded 26th, overcame an early setback to triumph over Frenchman Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-0, 6-1, 7-6(5).

The action continued with Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeating Britain's Billy Harris in straight sets. Simultaneously, top seeds such as Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek displayed their dominance, securing comfortable wins and setting the stage for exciting upcoming rounds.