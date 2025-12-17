Left Menu

Nick Kyrgios Takes on Aryna Sabalenka in 'Battle of the Sexes' Exhibition

Nick Kyrgios will face Aryna Sabalenka in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match. While the event is seen as entertainment, it raises questions about women's tennis. Kyrgios is known for his maverick personality, and this match is an extension of his unconventional approach to the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:11 IST
Nick Kyrgios Takes on Aryna Sabalenka in 'Battle of the Sexes' Exhibition
Nick Kyrgios

In a bold move, tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios is set to face women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match later this month. This meeting, scheduled for December 28 in Dubai, echoes Billie Jean King's famous victory against Bobby Riggs.

Kyrgios, known for his unorthodox approach and candid personality, admitted he feels a mix of confidence and nerves about the match. He stated confidently, 'I think my chances are really high,' during an exhibition tournament in Bengaluru, India, while acknowledging the unusual nature of this challenge.

The match has sparked debate, with some critics concerned it could undermine women's tennis. However, both Kyrgios and Sabalenka believe the event will elevate respect between men's and women's tours, providing a unique spectacle for tennis fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025