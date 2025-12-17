Nick Kyrgios Takes on Aryna Sabalenka in 'Battle of the Sexes' Exhibition

In a bold move, tennis maverick Nick Kyrgios is set to face women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match later this month. This meeting, scheduled for December 28 in Dubai, echoes Billie Jean King's famous victory against Bobby Riggs.

Kyrgios, known for his unorthodox approach and candid personality, admitted he feels a mix of confidence and nerves about the match. He stated confidently, 'I think my chances are really high,' during an exhibition tournament in Bengaluru, India, while acknowledging the unusual nature of this challenge.

The match has sparked debate, with some critics concerned it could undermine women's tennis. However, both Kyrgios and Sabalenka believe the event will elevate respect between men's and women's tours, providing a unique spectacle for tennis fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)