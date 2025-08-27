Samsung Ushers In The AI Phone Era: A Leap Forward in Device Interaction

Samsung is leading the charge into the 'AI Phone' era, a shift poised to transform the way users interact with their devices by harnessing artificial intelligence, according to Mohan Rao Goli, Managing Director of Samsung Research Institute-Bengaluru.

Goli revealed that Samsung's Galaxy AI platform is central to this evolution, offering features such as real-time multilingual translation and personalized AI-driven interfaces. This transition from smartphones will not be immediate but marks a significant leap in technological interaction.

Despite challenges related to power management and performance optimization, Samsung remains committed to refining AI technologies to enhance user experience. The Galaxy AI platform is positioned as a pivotal tool in making AI an integral part of future mobile communication.

