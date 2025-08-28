India Set to Expand Space Horizons with New Launch Complex

India is poised to significantly enhance its space exploration capabilities with the construction of a new launch complex in the Tuticorin district, slated for completion by December 2026.

This state-of-the-art facility will handle approximately 25 launches annually, employing Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs) to deploy payloads of up to 500 kilograms into orbit.

The foundation stone for this ambitious project was laid by Prime Minister Modi via video conference in February 2024. The development marks a pivotal expansion of India's space activities, complementing the existing Sriharikota spaceport.

