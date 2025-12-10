Left Menu

India's Astronomical Rise: Pioneering New Heights in Space Exploration

Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first astronaut to the ISS, spoke on the nation's ambitious space dreams, including the Gaganyaan program and a Moon mission by 2040. Reflecting on his experience, Shukla emphasized the growing opportunities and the importance of nurturing young talent in India's evolving astronautical ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:47 IST
Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking a historic achievement as India's first astronaut to visit the International Space Station, highlighted the nation's ambitious leap into the space domain during an interaction on Wednesday. Speaking at an event by the Indian Centre for Space Physics, Shukla inspired students with narratives of his 18-day mission part of the Axiom-4 project.

Upon returning to India on August 17, 2025, after his groundbreaking journey, Shukla expressed India's bold vision for human spaceflight after a 41-year hiatus. The astronaut shared that India's aspirations include the advanced Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, the creation of the Bharatiya Station, and a challenging human landing on the Moon, aimed for completion by 2040.

Shukla emphasized the significance of these missions in generating employment and building a developed India by 2047. Urging youth to harness their talents for the country's space ambitions, he underlined that India's budding astronaut ecosystem now allows children to envision space travel within the country. As India continues to dream big, Shukla looks forward to more endeavors, including a spacewalk requiring additional training.

