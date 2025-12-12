India's Pioneering Role in Space Exploration Highlighted by Group Captain Nair

Indian Air Force Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, a key figure in the Gaganyaan mission, shed light on India's crucial role in the global space arena.

Speaking at the Huddle Global 2025 in Kovalam, Nair emphasized that India's inter-planetary missions have significant implications not only for the nation but for the world.

He urged Indian startups to focus on human-centric developments and highlighted the need for multi-disciplinary skills to strengthen India's position as a global space power.

