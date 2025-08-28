Left Menu

Techno Electric's Hyperscale Leap: A New Data Hub in Chennai

Techno Digital, part of Techno Electric & Engineering, has opened a 36MW AI-ready hyperscale data centre in Chennai's SIPCOT IT Park. Built with a USD 175 million investment, this facility supports cutting-edge digital infrastructure, offering resilience, connectivity, and sustainability to meet modern enterprises' evolving needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:01 IST
Techno Electric's Hyperscale Leap: A New Data Hub in Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Techno Digital, the digital arm of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, has unveiled a state-of-the-art 36MW hyperscale data centre in Chennai's renowned SIPCOT IT Park. This facility marks a significant milestone in the company's ambitious USD 1 billion national expansion plan.

The data centre, a testament to innovation, boasts over 200,000 square feet designed to accommodate around 2,400 high-density racks, with flexible power capacities ranging between 10 kW and 50 kW per rack. Positioned in Chennai's strategic IT corridor, it promises resilience against climate challenges and offers robust connectivity across multiple networks.

Equipped with an onsite 110 kV GIS substation and sophisticated cooling technologies, this centre aims to meet the demands of digital-native enterprises for scalability, security, and sustainability. Additional facilities are also being planned for Kolkata and Noida, further enhancing India's digital landscape.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Sinks Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump Pressure

Dollar Sinks Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump Pressure

 Global
2
Turain Software Expands SaaS and CPaaS Innovation Hub to Bengaluru

Turain Software Expands SaaS and CPaaS Innovation Hub to Bengaluru

 Global
3
The Dark Side of AI Companions: Risks and Regulation

The Dark Side of AI Companions: Risks and Regulation

 Australia
4
US Tariffs Hit Indian Textile and Jewelry Stocks Hard

US Tariffs Hit Indian Textile and Jewelry Stocks Hard

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025