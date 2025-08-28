Techno Electric's Hyperscale Leap: A New Data Hub in Chennai

In a groundbreaking move, Techno Digital, the digital arm of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, has unveiled a state-of-the-art 36MW hyperscale data centre in Chennai's renowned SIPCOT IT Park. This facility marks a significant milestone in the company's ambitious USD 1 billion national expansion plan.

The data centre, a testament to innovation, boasts over 200,000 square feet designed to accommodate around 2,400 high-density racks, with flexible power capacities ranging between 10 kW and 50 kW per rack. Positioned in Chennai's strategic IT corridor, it promises resilience against climate challenges and offers robust connectivity across multiple networks.

Equipped with an onsite 110 kV GIS substation and sophisticated cooling technologies, this centre aims to meet the demands of digital-native enterprises for scalability, security, and sustainability. Additional facilities are also being planned for Kolkata and Noida, further enhancing India's digital landscape.