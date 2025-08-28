Left Menu

Aimtron Electronics Secures Landmark IIoT and AI Devices Order

Aimtron Electronics has received an order from Vanix Technologies to supply 50,000 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and AI devices, marking a significant step in its growth. This will enhance production capacity, create jobs, and support 'Make in India' initiatives, aiming for global leadership in IIoT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:32 IST
Aimtron Electronics Secures Landmark IIoT and AI Devices Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aimtron Electronics, a leader in electronics system design and manufacturing, announced on Thursday it has secured a pivotal order from Vanix Technologies. The order entails the supply of 50,000 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices, bolstering Aimtron's growth trajectory.

This strategic partnership is set to enhance Aimtron's production capabilities, creating new job opportunities. The production of the initial batch is slated to commence in October, aiming for completion by year-end.

The collaboration aligns with India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, reinforcing Aimtron's position in the ESDM sector. With plans to produce up to two million IoT devices in the next five years, Aimtron is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning domestic IIoT market, expected to expand significantly by 2029.

TRENDING

1
Union Triumph: UAW Secures Kentucky Plant Victory Amid Challenges

Union Triumph: UAW Secures Kentucky Plant Victory Amid Challenges

 Global
2
Premier League Title Race Heats Up: Liverpools vs Arsenal Showdown

Premier League Title Race Heats Up: Liverpools vs Arsenal Showdown

 Global
3
RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support it till the time it is required: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will s...

 India
4
Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties

Canada and India Appoint New Envoy Amid Thawing Diplomatic Ties

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025