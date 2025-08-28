Aimtron Electronics Secures Landmark IIoT and AI Devices Order

Aimtron Electronics, a leader in electronics system design and manufacturing, announced on Thursday it has secured a pivotal order from Vanix Technologies. The order entails the supply of 50,000 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices, bolstering Aimtron's growth trajectory.

This strategic partnership is set to enhance Aimtron's production capabilities, creating new job opportunities. The production of the initial batch is slated to commence in October, aiming for completion by year-end.

The collaboration aligns with India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, reinforcing Aimtron's position in the ESDM sector. With plans to produce up to two million IoT devices in the next five years, Aimtron is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning domestic IIoT market, expected to expand significantly by 2029.