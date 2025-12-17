Patents: Catalysts for Global Innovation and Atmanirbhar Bharat's Growth

By Kaushal Verma - In a significant boost to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative focused on self-reliance through deep-tech research, Roberta Romano-Goetsch, Chief Sustainability Officer of the European Patent Office (EPO), underscored the strategic value of patents beyond mere protection. She emphasized their role in enabling global innovation and knowledge exchange.

Speaking during the Confederation of Indian Industry's Global Summit on Technology, R&D, and Intellectual Property, Romano-Goetsch noted that intellectual property is pivotal in cultivating an innovation ecosystem. The event's theme 'From Dependence to Dominance' highlighted research and deep-tech as cornerstones for India's self-reliant model, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Romano-Goetsch reiterated that the EPO aids innovation by disseminating patent knowledge and insights to tackle global challenges. She observed an upward trend in patent applications from India, reflecting the country's growing role in the global innovation landscape. Looking forward, she anticipated strengthened collaboration with India through international agreements and the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

