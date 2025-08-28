Major Data Exposed: Over 4 Million Affected in TransUnion Hack

Credit bureau TransUnion announced a significant data breach on Thursday, reporting that over four million individuals' information was exposed through a hack involving an unidentified third-party application.

The company disclosed in a letter, posted to the website of Maine's attorney general earlier this week, that a 'cyber incident' targeted a third-party application crucial for U.S. consumer support operations. TransUnion assured that the breach did not compromise its core credit database or include credit reports, emphasizing that they swiftly contained the issue.

Maine requires legal disclosures for breaches impacting its residents, but the implicated third-party application name remains unreleased. This incident is part of a broader pattern affecting U.S. corporations, where hackers increasingly exploit Salesforce databases by deceiving employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)