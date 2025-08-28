Left Menu

Major Data Exposed: Over 4 Million Affected in TransUnion Hack

TransUnion revealed that a data breach compromised information on over 4 million individuals due to a third-party application. The incident, which didn't affect the core credit database, was contained swiftly. The hack aligns with a trend of such breaches across corporations, often targeting Salesforce databases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Credit bureau TransUnion announced a significant data breach on Thursday, reporting that over four million individuals' information was exposed through a hack involving an unidentified third-party application.

The company disclosed in a letter, posted to the website of Maine's attorney general earlier this week, that a 'cyber incident' targeted a third-party application crucial for U.S. consumer support operations. TransUnion assured that the breach did not compromise its core credit database or include credit reports, emphasizing that they swiftly contained the issue.

Maine requires legal disclosures for breaches impacting its residents, but the implicated third-party application name remains unreleased. This incident is part of a broader pattern affecting U.S. corporations, where hackers increasingly exploit Salesforce databases by deceiving employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

