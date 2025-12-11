Thackeray Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Corruption Amid Political Controversy

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of shielding corrupt cabinet members. Thackeray highlighted the persistent emergence of incriminating evidence against state ministers yet criticized the CM for his alleged inaction.

During a press briefing in Nagpur, Thackeray also criticized the state government for delaying the appointment of Leaders of Opposition in both legislative houses. He highlighted a lack of transparency regarding financial aid proposals for farmers affected by heavy rains, emphasizing the need for detailed disclosures.

The political heat intensified further as Thackeray fired back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks on the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s support for a judicial impeachment proposal, defending his party's stance and questioning the motives behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)