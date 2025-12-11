Left Menu

Thackeray Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Corruption Amid Political Controversy

Uddhav Thackeray has accused Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of protecting corrupt cabinet members. He questioned the delay in appointing Leaders of Opposition and demanded accountability on financial aid for farmers. Thackeray also criticized Union Minister Amit Shah over Hindutva-related issues and defended Shiv Sena's impeachment support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:03 IST
Thackeray Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Corruption Amid Political Controversy
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of shielding corrupt cabinet members. Thackeray highlighted the persistent emergence of incriminating evidence against state ministers yet criticized the CM for his alleged inaction.

During a press briefing in Nagpur, Thackeray also criticized the state government for delaying the appointment of Leaders of Opposition in both legislative houses. He highlighted a lack of transparency regarding financial aid proposals for farmers affected by heavy rains, emphasizing the need for detailed disclosures.

The political heat intensified further as Thackeray fired back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks on the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s support for a judicial impeachment proposal, defending his party's stance and questioning the motives behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025