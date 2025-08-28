Highlights and Surprises at the US Open: Day 5 Recap
The fifth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows saw notable matches and developments. Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff, and Carlos Alcaraz showcased impressive performances, while Djokovic and Sabalenka advanced without much trouble. Meanwhile, Venus Williams and Daniil Medvedev faced challenging outcomes. The day was marked by a mix of triumphs and setbacks.
The Flushing Meadows at the US Open witnessed a blend of sportsmanship and surprise on its fifth day. Positioned under the partly cloudy New York skies, competitors braved the mild 23°C (73°F) temperatures.
Emma Raducanu securely maneuvered through her match, endeavoring to reach new heights in the championship. Meanwhile, Serena Williams, despite a valiant effort, faced exit as the day unfolded with its share of highs and lows.
Notables like Djokovic and Sabalenka presented an exemplary game, processing smoothly into the subsequent rounds. The day's events, from Draper's withdrawal to Medvedev's struggles, added layers of intrigue to this grand tennis spectacle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
