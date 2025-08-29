FAA Streamlines Operations in Major Headquarters Move

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to cancel its satellite office leases in the Washington, D.C. area. This strategic move is designed to concentrate operations by relocating headquarters staff to a shared building with the U.S. Transportation Department, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford announced in an internal email.

Bedford stated that having staff together in one location will enhance collaboration and reduce operational costs. He assured that the timeline for each office's relocation will be finalized soon. This consolidation involves the transfer of several thousand FAA employees to the department's main office in Washington.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the need to phase out older systems and adopt advanced technologies as part of the modernization drive. He highlighted the importance of co-locating departments under one roof to foster cooperation, amid concerns of possible workforce cuts following the integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)