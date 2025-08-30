High Stakes at Flushing Meadows: Day 6 US Open Highlights

The sixth day at the US Open in Flushing Meadows delivered a series of riveting matches, with stars like Marketa Vondrousova emerging victorious. Vondrousova, the Czech 2023 Wimbledon champion, overcame Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in a tight contest 7-6(4), 6-1, advancing to face Elena Rybakina.

In another highlight, Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed and a former champion, showcased his prowess against Italy's Luciano Darderi. Alcaraz cruised through the third round with a commanding 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win, securing his place in the last 16.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, decisively defeated the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu, taking the match 6-1, 6-2. As play unfolded under partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius, the tournament's momentum continued to build.