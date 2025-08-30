Left Menu

High Stakes at Flushing Meadows: Day 6 US Open Highlights

Day six of the US Open in New York witnessed thrilling tennis action, with Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz advancing. Elena Rybakina defeated Emma Raducanu, while cooler weather provided a pleasant backdrop. The day was packed with numerous significant matches setting up exciting rounds ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:07 IST
The sixth day at the US Open in Flushing Meadows delivered a series of riveting matches, with stars like Marketa Vondrousova emerging victorious. Vondrousova, the Czech 2023 Wimbledon champion, overcame Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in a tight contest 7-6(4), 6-1, advancing to face Elena Rybakina.

In another highlight, Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed and a former champion, showcased his prowess against Italy's Luciano Darderi. Alcaraz cruised through the third round with a commanding 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win, securing his place in the last 16.

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, decisively defeated the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu, taking the match 6-1, 6-2. As play unfolded under partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius, the tournament's momentum continued to build.

