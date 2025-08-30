Left Menu

Irish Missionary Rescued from Haitian Gang Abduction

An Irish missionary and others were released a month after being kidnapped in Haiti. The incident sparked global appeals for their freedom. The missionary, Gena Heraty, had led a special needs program at an orphanage. Despite their release, Haiti continues to face severe gang violence challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:15 IST
Irish Missionary Rescued from Haitian Gang Abduction
kidnapping

An Irish missionary and several orphanage workers, including a three-year-old boy, have been released after being kidnapped near Haiti's capital. This incident, which occurred nearly a month ago, provoked international calls for their release.

Gena Heraty, who spearheaded the special needs program at the NPH-run orphanage, was among those taken. Following the release, the orphanage expressed gratitude, emphasizing their concern for the well-being of those who were kidnapped.

The situation in Haiti remains dire, as armed groups have extensively seized control within the capital and other regions. A report by the United Nations highlighted the significant involvement of children in these gangs, while a U.N. mission has struggled to curb this escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

Athletic Struggles and Resilience at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

Russia-China Economic Alliance: Opposing Global Trade Sanctions

 Global
3
U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

 Global
4
American Dreams Shattered: US Hopes Falter at Tennis Showdown

American Dreams Shattered: US Hopes Falter at Tennis Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025