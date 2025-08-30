Irish Missionary Rescued from Haitian Gang Abduction

An Irish missionary and several orphanage workers, including a three-year-old boy, have been released after being kidnapped near Haiti's capital. This incident, which occurred nearly a month ago, provoked international calls for their release.

Gena Heraty, who spearheaded the special needs program at the NPH-run orphanage, was among those taken. Following the release, the orphanage expressed gratitude, emphasizing their concern for the well-being of those who were kidnapped.

The situation in Haiti remains dire, as armed groups have extensively seized control within the capital and other regions. A report by the United Nations highlighted the significant involvement of children in these gangs, while a U.N. mission has struggled to curb this escalating violence.

