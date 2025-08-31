Thrilling Wins and Anticipated Showdowns Mark U.S. Open Day 7

Day seven of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows was packed with thrilling tennis action, highlighted by Naomi Osaka's impressive win. The four-time Grand Slam champion defeated Daria Kasatkina with a score of 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, earning a spot in the last 16 for the first time since 2019. Osaka's upcoming face-off with American Coco Gauff is eagerly awaited by fans.

Karolina Muchova showcased resilience, as the Czech 11th seed came from behind to beat Linda Noskova in three sets: 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2, securing her place in the next round. French Open holder Coco Gauff also breezed into the last 16 after dispatching Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1 in a dominant display of tennis.

Early action on court saw Italy's Lorenzo Musetti benefit from a third-round victory as his compatriot Flavio Cobolli retired injured. Under clear skies and pleasant temperatures, the U.S. Open thrills continued, setting the stage for more exciting matches as top seeds advance and rivalries intensify.

