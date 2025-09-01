EX3 Expands Global Reach with New India Operations

EX3, a strategic SAP partner known for its global payroll and HR solutions, has officially launched operations in India. This move marks a significant milestone in EX3's international growth strategy, positioning India as a regional hub for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market.

The establishment of the Indian operations complements EX3's existing offices in the UK and Malaysia, aiming to deliver comprehensive global support to its clientele. The expansion highlights EX3's dedication to aiding organisations in navigating the intricacies of global payroll, compliance, and digital transformation, leveraging India's robust tech ecosystem and human resource talent.

Jas Rai, Co-founder and Managing Partner at EX3, emphasized that the new Indian office is pivotal to EX3's global growth agenda, promising innovation and strategic insight to help businesses scale confidently across borders. The company underscores its commitment to combining compliance and advanced technology to benefit its clients globally.

