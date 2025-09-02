Connectivity Clash: Rural Telecom Under Scrutiny

In a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, several MPs voiced concerns about inadequate telecom connectivity in rural and remote areas, particularly critiquing private operators. They noted that government-run BSNL outperforms private competitors in these regions, despite lacking their advanced infrastructure, according to sources.

Senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications, along with representatives from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Congress MP K C Venugopal, as the committee scrutinized private sector performance.

Sources indicate that MPs requested a comprehensive report on telecom coverage and infrastructure improvements like new towers, expressing views that private operators deliver substandard services in challenging regions. The PAC also examined a CAG audit report on telecom revenue-sharing, discussing the department's legal losses and plans for connecting village panchayats through optical fiber networks.