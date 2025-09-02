Left Menu

Connectivity Clash: Rural Telecom Under Scrutiny

Parliament raises concerns over poor telecom connectivity in rural areas, highlighting that public-run BSNL performs better than private companies despite lacking advanced infrastructure. Lawmakers have requested reports on telecom coverage and infrastructure. The PAC meeting also discussed revenue sharing discrepancies and efforts to enhance connectivity across village panchayats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:11 IST
Connectivity Clash: Rural Telecom Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, several MPs voiced concerns about inadequate telecom connectivity in rural and remote areas, particularly critiquing private operators. They noted that government-run BSNL outperforms private competitors in these regions, despite lacking their advanced infrastructure, according to sources.

Senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications, along with representatives from Airtel, Jio, and BSNL, appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Congress MP K C Venugopal, as the committee scrutinized private sector performance.

Sources indicate that MPs requested a comprehensive report on telecom coverage and infrastructure improvements like new towers, expressing views that private operators deliver substandard services in challenging regions. The PAC also examined a CAG audit report on telecom revenue-sharing, discussing the department's legal losses and plans for connecting village panchayats through optical fiber networks.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Aid

Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Ai...

 India
2
Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

 India
3
Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

 India
4
Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025