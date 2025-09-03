Google Scores Partial Win in Antitrust Ruling: Chrome and Android Remain
Google retains its Chrome browser and Android system following a U.S. court ruling, while being ordered to share data with competitors. This decision marks a victory for Big Tech in ongoing antitrust battles. However, Google's need to share data poses potential future competitive risks amid the rise of AI tools.
In a significant decision, a Washington court has allowed Google to keep its popular Chrome browser and Android operating system, providing a victory to Big Tech against antitrust enforcers. This decision comes with an order for Google to share its data with competitors to foster competition in the online search market.
The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, follows a five-year legal battle challenging Google's dominance. Mehta acknowledged the competitive landscape altered by artificial intelligence, hinting at a cautious approach in imposing remedies on Google. Alphabet's shares rose 7.2% post-ruling, showcasing investor approval.
While Google's data-sharing requirement with AI companies poses future risks, the company has expressed privacy concerns and plans to appeal. The ruling allows Google to maintain crucial payments to Apple, securing a key revenue stream even as tech giants face potential challenges from emerging AI technologies like OpenAI's ChatGPT.
(With inputs from agencies.)
