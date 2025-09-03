Historic Partnership Elevates Assamese Language in AI Database
A collaboration between two Guwahati NGOs and IIT Bombay's BharatGen AI initiative aims to elevate the Assamese language in artificial intelligence databases. This partnership, part of the 'Digitising Assam' project, incorporates two million Assamese language pages into BharatGen, significantly advancing AI readiness for this low-resource language.
In a landmark move, two Guwahati-based NGOs have teamed up with IIT Bombay's BharatGen AI initiative to incorporate the Assamese language into the artificial intelligence database, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.
The organizations signed an agreement to integrate two million pages of Assamese content into BharatGen, marking a historic milestone for the traditionally 'low-resource' language in the digital sphere, as stated by Narayan Sharma, Secretary of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Educational and Socio-Economic Trust.
This effort is part of 'Digitising Assam', a 40-month project led by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation, which has already digitized over two million pages of Assamese literature. BharatGen, spearheaded by IIT Bombay, is aimed at developing AI agents proficient in India's languages, with Assamese set to be the 10th language included.