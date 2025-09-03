Historic Partnership Elevates Assamese Language in AI Database

In a landmark move, two Guwahati-based NGOs have teamed up with IIT Bombay's BharatGen AI initiative to incorporate the Assamese language into the artificial intelligence database, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

The organizations signed an agreement to integrate two million pages of Assamese content into BharatGen, marking a historic milestone for the traditionally 'low-resource' language in the digital sphere, as stated by Narayan Sharma, Secretary of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Educational and Socio-Economic Trust.

This effort is part of 'Digitising Assam', a 40-month project led by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation, which has already digitized over two million pages of Assamese literature. BharatGen, spearheaded by IIT Bombay, is aimed at developing AI agents proficient in India's languages, with Assamese set to be the 10th language included.