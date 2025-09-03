Left Menu

Historic Partnership Elevates Assamese Language in AI Database

A collaboration between two Guwahati NGOs and IIT Bombay's BharatGen AI initiative aims to elevate the Assamese language in artificial intelligence databases. This partnership, part of the 'Digitising Assam' project, incorporates two million Assamese language pages into BharatGen, significantly advancing AI readiness for this low-resource language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:50 IST
Historic Partnership Elevates Assamese Language in AI Database
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, two Guwahati-based NGOs have teamed up with IIT Bombay's BharatGen AI initiative to incorporate the Assamese language into the artificial intelligence database, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

The organizations signed an agreement to integrate two million pages of Assamese content into BharatGen, marking a historic milestone for the traditionally 'low-resource' language in the digital sphere, as stated by Narayan Sharma, Secretary of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Educational and Socio-Economic Trust.

This effort is part of 'Digitising Assam', a 40-month project led by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation, which has already digitized over two million pages of Assamese literature. BharatGen, spearheaded by IIT Bombay, is aimed at developing AI agents proficient in India's languages, with Assamese set to be the 10th language included.

TRENDING

1
Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

 Global
2
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Sets IPO with ₹401 Crore Target

 India
3
Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

Maiden Cleanup: BMC Tackles 125 Tonnes of Waste Post-Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

Rachel Reeves: Navigating Britain's Economic Challenges

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025