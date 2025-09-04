Left Menu

Google Triumphs: Judge Blocks Breakup, Boosting Alphabet's Market Value

Alphabet shares soared over 9% after a U.S. judge ruled against splitting the company, adding $210 billion to its market value. The decision allows Google to keep its Chrome and Android systems while limiting some contracts. Analysts see this as a major victory for Alphabet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:50 IST
Google Triumphs: Judge Blocks Breakup, Boosting Alphabet's Market Value
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet shares surged by more than 9% on Wednesday following a significant legal victory in the U.S., where a judge ruled against breaking up the tech giant. This decision adds $210 billion to Alphabet's market value, alleviating previous regulatory concerns.

The ruling, delivered by Judge Amit Mehta, enables Google to retain control over its Chrome browser and Android operating system, although certain exclusive contracts with device manufacturers are now restricted. This verdict is seen as a pragmatic approach to regulation by industry analysts.

This legal outcome bodes well for Google's future partnerships, especially with Apple, as they explore integrating advanced AI technologies like Gemini AI. The U.S. government had initially sued Google for monopolistic practices, but the ruling set forth specific data-sharing mandates aimed at fostering competition.

TRENDING

1
Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidate Face Trial

Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidat...

 Global
2
Alphabet and Apple Surge Amid Federal Reserve Rate Speculations

Alphabet and Apple Surge Amid Federal Reserve Rate Speculations

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate as Yemen Accuses U.N. of Espionage

Tensions Escalate as Yemen Accuses U.N. of Espionage

 Global
4
Health Sector Innovations: From Blood Thinners to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Health Sector Innovations: From Blood Thinners to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025