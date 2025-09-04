Explosive Stirs Tension in Damascus
An explosive device went off in Damascus' Mezzah neighborhood, targeting an internal security forces member. No casualties were reported, according to Syria's state agency SANA. This incident further contributes to the ongoing conflict and instability within the region. Investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators behind the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 02:21 IST
In a disturbing development, an explosive device detonated in the Mezzah neighborhood of Damascus, as reported by Syria's state news agency, SANA.
The incident occurred on a Wednesday and targeted a member of the internal security forces, according to a security official. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.
The attack adds to the persistent instability plaguing the region, prompting a thorough investigation to uncover those responsible for orchestrating the blast.
