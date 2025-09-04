Explosive Stirs Tension in Damascus

In a disturbing development, an explosive device detonated in the Mezzah neighborhood of Damascus, as reported by Syria's state news agency, SANA.

The incident occurred on a Wednesday and targeted a member of the internal security forces, according to a security official. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties.

The attack adds to the persistent instability plaguing the region, prompting a thorough investigation to uncover those responsible for orchestrating the blast.