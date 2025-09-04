Cross-Border AI Powerhouse: Novacore and GPU.ai Unleash Next-Gen Cloud Computing

Mumbai-based Novacore Innovations has partnered with New York's GPU.ai to provide AI teams and enterprises in the United States and India with effortless access to advanced GPU resources. By combining GPU.ai's east-coast cloud infrastructure and Novacore's Hyderabad Blackwell cluster, the collaboration facilitates customized solutions for cost-effective and high-performance AI deployments.

This strategic alliance emphasizes 'Builder's Express,' a program introducing complimentary compute credits and onboarding for early-stage startups. Focused on joint R&D and distributed scaling, the partnership strengthens AI builders worldwide by easing migration practices and offering tailored technical resources.

Enterprises seeking rapid AI operationalization are poised to benefit significantly, with options for data residency aligning with compliance requirements. This collaboration ensures startups and multinational corporations can train, deploy, and optimize AI projects efficiently across borders.

