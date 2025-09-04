Unmarked Setbacks: Concerns Rise Over FBI's Undercover Methods in D.C.

President Donald Trump's recent directive to send federal law enforcement to Washington, D.C., is causing significant operational challenges for the FBI. Several serving and former employees of the bureau warn that the exposure of their unmarked vehicles could severely compromise their ability to conduct national security operations effectively.

The initiative, aimed at tackling violent crime, has seen FBI agents become more visible, often appearing in tactical gear and engaging in public enforcement actions. This exposure, agents argue, jeopardizes future sensitive investigations against threats like narcotraffickers and foreign spies, as their covert vehicles become easily identifiable.

Despite these warnings, an FBI spokesman refuted the concerns, suggesting a misunderstanding of FBI protocols. Meanwhile, experts like former DHS coordinator John Cohen emphasize the potential threat to law enforcement operations, citing past incidents where compromised agent information was exploited by criminal organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)