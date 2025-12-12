Left Menu

Maharashtra Greenlights New Police Stations in Mumbai for Enhanced Law Enforcement

The Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of four new police stations, two administrative zones, and three Assistant Commissioner of Police divisions under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate to improve policing efficiency in the expanding metropolis, with sanctioned recurring and non-recurring expenditures for new staff and infrastructure.

Updated: 12-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:06 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned the creation of four new police stations, two new administrative zones, and three Assistant Commissioner of Police divisions under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate to boost policing efficiency in the metropolis, officials confirmed on Friday.

This decision is part of a broader initiative to enhance law enforcement across Mumbai, responding to the burgeoning growth of the city. The move was formalized through a Government Resolution (GR), issued by the state home department led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti had initially proposed the creation in October.

Following approval from a high-level committee, the new policing structure includes Maharashtra Nagar, Golibar, Madh Marve, and Asalpha police stations, each carved from existing stations, and the restructuring of zones, with new posts authorized to support these expansions with a significant financial commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

