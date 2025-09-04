Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

In a bid to protect children from harmful online content, Malaysia has urged TikTok to enforce an age verification system. The country's Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, expressed dissatisfaction with the platform's current efforts in addressing this issue.

Fadzil stressed the importance of a mechanism for age verification, suggesting that TikTok, alongside the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the police, should collaborate on a solution. This initiative is part of Malaysia's broader strategy to enhance scrutiny over social media platforms, driven by a noticeable increase in harmful content online.

Malaysia's new legislation mandates that platforms with over 8 million users must have a license, emphasizing that the government is prepared to penalize non-compliant companies. The nation joins a growing list of countries seeking stricter social media regulations to protect young users.

(With inputs from agencies.)