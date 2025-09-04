Left Menu

Incture Unveils Digital Integration Center of Excellence in Mysuru

Incture has launched its first Digital Integration Technology–Center of Excellence at the Mysuru Digital Product & Technology Center. This move aims to enhance global enterprise integration across SAP and non-SAP environments, leveraging a skilled workforce and academic collaborations to drive faster and scalable system integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Incture, a forefront leader in digital and AI solutions, has inaugurated its first Digital Integration Technology–Center of Excellence (CoE) at its Mysuru Digital Product & Technology Center. This step underscores the company's dedication to offering rapid, scalable, and seamless integration systems to enterprises worldwide, spanning SAP and non-SAP environments.

The Mysuru center has positioned itself as a strategic growth hub for Incture, facilitating product innovation through a skilled workforce and robust academic collaboration. The new Digital Integration Technology–CoE will function as a reservoir of expertise in integration services, delivering comprehensive capabilities to address the evolving needs of global businesses.

Reflecting its commitment to talent nurturing, Incture has partnered with Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), Mysuru, to provide specialized training, ensuring that students are equipped with the skills necessary for future integration challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

