Italian Dam Project Misappropriation Case Dismissed Amidst Public Fund Concerns

An Italian judge dismissed a case against Webuild CEO Pietro Salini and others over alleged fund misappropriation in a dam project, following an EPPO request due to lack of evidence. The investigation involved public funds and tender irregularities, initiated by an environmental group's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:05 IST
An Italian judge on Thursday dismissed a case involving Webuild CEO Pietro Salini and three others concerning the alleged misappropriation of public funds for a dam project. Two sources informed Reuters that Genoa judge Nicoletta Guerrero upheld the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) request for dismissal.

The project, valued at 1.3 billion euros, involves a dam near Genoa's harbor. It was awarded to a consortium led by Webuild, with substantial funding from European and national public sources. Salini's involvement, along with the EPPO's dismissal request, had not been previously reported.

An environmental group complaint sparked the investigation, which found no criminal conduct. The probe, spearheaded by local financial and police forces, highlighted procedural irregularities, deemed permissible under post-2018 bridge collapse emergency laws. The dismissal cited insufficient evidence of criminality.

