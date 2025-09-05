Left Menu

Ashok Leyland ties up with Punjab Gramin Bank for vehicle finance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:26 IST
Ashok Leyland ties up with Punjab Gramin Bank for vehicle finance
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has inked a pact with Punjab Gramin Bank for vehicle financing.

The memorandum of understanding will enable both Ashok Leyland and Punjab Gramin Bank to offer customised financial solutions to customers, the Hinduja group flagship said in a statement.

''This partnership will strengthen the company's market position by offering comprehensive financing solutions with flexible, customised repayment plans,'' Ashok Leyland Head-LCV Business Viplav Shah said.

Punjab Gramin Bank Chairman G K Negi said the partnership will enable the companies to provide tailored financial solutions, delivering convenience and comprehensive choices to customers.

