Microsoft Battles Azure Latency: Undersea Fiber Cuts Delay Services

Microsoft Corp has announced that its Azure services are currently facing increased latency issues. The primary cause is multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea, which have disrupted the usual flow of data and forced the company to reroute traffic through alternative paths.

This rerouting, while necessary, could result in higher-than-normal latencies, especially for data packets traveling between the Middle East and regions in Asia and Europe. Microsoft acknowledges the potential impact on customer experiences and assures users that their engineering teams are managing the situation proactively.

Efforts to mitigate the latency interruptions include leveraging diverse capacity and rerouting traffic efficiently. The goal is to maintain as seamless a service as possible amid these challenges, with updates and further company coverage available as the situation evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)