Left Menu

Microsoft Battles Azure Latency: Undersea Fiber Cuts Delay Services

Microsoft Azure services are experiencing increased latency due to undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea. The disruption has necessitated rerouting through alternative paths, potentially causing higher-than-normal latencies, especially for traffic between the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Microsoft's engineering teams are actively managing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 02:17 IST
Microsoft Battles Azure Latency: Undersea Fiber Cuts Delay Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Microsoft Corp has announced that its Azure services are currently facing increased latency issues. The primary cause is multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea, which have disrupted the usual flow of data and forced the company to reroute traffic through alternative paths.

This rerouting, while necessary, could result in higher-than-normal latencies, especially for data packets traveling between the Middle East and regions in Asia and Europe. Microsoft acknowledges the potential impact on customer experiences and assures users that their engineering teams are managing the situation proactively.

Efforts to mitigate the latency interruptions include leveraging diverse capacity and rerouting traffic efficiently. The goal is to maintain as seamless a service as possible amid these challenges, with updates and further company coverage available as the situation evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

 Global
2
Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

 Global
3
Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025