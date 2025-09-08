Left Menu

Fast-Track: FDA's Swift Move on Nicotine Pouches

The FDA plans to expedite the review process for nicotine pouches from four tobacco companies. The pilot program aims for completion by December and seeks to address pressures from the Trump administration for quicker authorizations. This move is seen as a step toward market efficiency and public health safety.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to expedite the review process for nicotine pouches from four major tobacco firms in a new pilot program starting Monday. This initiative responds to pressure from the Trump administration to hasten product approvals, as indicated by meeting transcripts seen by Reuters.

The expedited review will target nicotine pouches from companies including Philip Morris International, Altria, Reynolds American, and Turning Point Brands, with a deadline set for December completion. Previously, obtaining FDA approval was a lengthy process; for instance, Philip Morris's Zyn products took over five years to clear following their initial application.

The pilot program is designed to provide a faster legal pathway for tobacco companies and could significantly impact market competition. While the FDA has faced external pressure, health advocates stress the importance of diligent review to safeguard public health, particularly youth, from the risks associated with nicotine products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

