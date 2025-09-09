ASML Invests Big in Mistral AI: A Strategic Move

ASML, the Dutch chip equipment manufacturer, has announced a substantial investment of 1.3 billion euros in French startup Mistral AI. This investment will make ASML the main shareholder, owning about 11% of Mistral AI, as confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

This move follows a report by Reuters over the weekend, highlighting ASML's strategy to incorporate artificial intelligence models across its extensive product lineup. The partnership with Mistral AI signifies a significant step towards integrating cutting-edge AI technologies into ASML's operations.

In addition to the financial commitment, ASML will also take a seat on Mistral AI's strategic committee, further cementing its influence and collaboration on future AI developments. With the investment exchange rate noted as $1 equating to 0.8495 euros, this deal highlights the growing intersection of technology and strategic investments.