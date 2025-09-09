Left Menu

ASML Invests Big in Mistral AI: A Strategic Move

ASML invests 1.3 billion euros in Mistral AI, gaining a major share and partnering on AI model integration into its products. With an 11% stake, it secures a position on Mistral's strategic committee. This significant move aligns with technological advancements in the AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:35 IST
ASML Invests Big in Mistral AI: A Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

ASML, the Dutch chip equipment manufacturer, has announced a substantial investment of 1.3 billion euros in French startup Mistral AI. This investment will make ASML the main shareholder, owning about 11% of Mistral AI, as confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

This move follows a report by Reuters over the weekend, highlighting ASML's strategy to incorporate artificial intelligence models across its extensive product lineup. The partnership with Mistral AI signifies a significant step towards integrating cutting-edge AI technologies into ASML's operations.

In addition to the financial commitment, ASML will also take a seat on Mistral AI's strategic committee, further cementing its influence and collaboration on future AI developments. With the investment exchange rate noted as $1 equating to 0.8495 euros, this deal highlights the growing intersection of technology and strategic investments.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for PM's Ouster

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for ...

 Nepal
2
15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

 India
4
GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025