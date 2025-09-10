Left Menu

Barclays Upgrades S&P 500 Outlook Amid AI Optimism

Barclays has increased its S&P 500 target for year-end 2025 to 6,450 due to strong corporate earnings, robust U.S. GDP, and AI growth optimism. The brokerage also raised its 2025 EPS estimate, foreseeing minimal tariff impact and support from upcoming U.S. rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:55 IST
Barclays Upgrades S&P 500 Outlook Amid AI Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barclays has revised its year-end 2025 forecast for the S&P 500 index, setting a new target of 6,450, up from its previous estimate of 6,050. This change reflects stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, a resilient U.S. GDP, and growing optimism around AI-driven growth, according to the financial institution.

The brokerage has also adjusted its 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the index to $268 from the initial $262. Barclays noted that the anticipated impact from tariffs has been less significant than expected, a factor that, alongside upcoming U.S. interest rate cuts, should bolster equity valuations.

Overall, the positive outlook reflects a combination of economic resilience and technological advancement, as analysts predict that AI developments will play a crucial role in advancing market performance over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services

Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services

 India
2
China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

 China
3
U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

 India
4
Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025