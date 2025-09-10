Barclays Upgrades S&P 500 Outlook Amid AI Optimism

Barclays has revised its year-end 2025 forecast for the S&P 500 index, setting a new target of 6,450, up from its previous estimate of 6,050. This change reflects stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, a resilient U.S. GDP, and growing optimism around AI-driven growth, according to the financial institution.

The brokerage has also adjusted its 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimate for the index to $268 from the initial $262. Barclays noted that the anticipated impact from tariffs has been less significant than expected, a factor that, alongside upcoming U.S. interest rate cuts, should bolster equity valuations.

Overall, the positive outlook reflects a combination of economic resilience and technological advancement, as analysts predict that AI developments will play a crucial role in advancing market performance over the coming years.

