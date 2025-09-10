Left Menu

iPhone 17 Surge: Flexible Financing Drives Premium Tech in India's Emerging Markets

The iPhone 17's launch has spurred a surge in flexible financing usage, with one in four buyers opting for loans or credit card EMIs. Apple's dominance in the premium segment is bolstered by increased sales in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Flexible financing has widened access to premium technology across India.

As the eagerly awaited iPhone 17 debuts, Apple's loyal customers are fueling a significant trend towards flexible financing solutions. Recent data indicates that as many as one in four buyers between January and August 2025 chose options like NBFC loans, credit card EMIs, or cashback incentives.

This shift is documented by Croma, a leading omni-channel electronics retailer, which underscores Apple's continued dominance in the premium smartphone market. The company's report highlights that increased adoption of flexible financing solutions is a key factor driving this growth.

Notably, sales momentum is not solely driven by metropolitan regions. In fact, tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Guwahati, Jabalpur, Varanasi, and Panipat have exhibited more than fivefold year-on-year increases, while Lucknow, Bhopal, and Jaipur lead in tier-1 growth. Metro hubs Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru still represent the largest sales volume.

