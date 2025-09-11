Left Menu

AI-Powered Personalization Drives Record Festive Ecommerce Growth

Netcore Cloud's new report unveils how ecommerce leaders achieved unprecedented festive sales growth by shifting from untargeted discounts to AI-led personalization and strategic marketing. Brands like Amazon and Myntra increased their GMV by 40-60% using precise targeting and personalized omnichannel campaigns, enhancing customer engagement and conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:08 IST
Netcore Cloud, a front-runner in AI-enhanced customer engagement, has published a report titled 'Blueprint to Drive Exponential Festive Ecommerce Sales.' It showcases how top ecommerce brands have transitioned from broad discount strategies to AI-driven personalization, resulting in unprecedented festive sales growth.

According to the report, leading companies such as Amazon, Myntra, and others reported a 40-60% increase in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) during the festive season compared to pre-festival benchmarks. They achieved this by deploying highly personalized campaigns across all customer touchpoints, replacing outdated mass marketing strategies.

The report further highlights the critical role of AI in this transformation. From recovering abandoned carts to offering personalized product recommendations, AI solutions have enabled brands to enhance customer experiences and boost conversions significantly. This paradigm shift represents a move towards scaled, personalized marketing, which drives both relevance and sales.

