Left Menu

Cygnet One Revolutionizes Enterprise Cloud Migration with AWS Agentic AI

Cygnet One, a global technology solutions provider, announces successful outcomes in cloud modernization using AWS agentic AI. By migrating enterprise workloads to AWS-native platforms, they help reduce costs, improve agility, and ensure compliance. Their innovations streamline migration processes and support business resilience for global enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:11 IST
Cygnet One Revolutionizes Enterprise Cloud Migration with AWS Agentic AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cygnet One, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has announced substantial achievements in cloud modernization for its clients. Utilizing Amazon Web Services (AWS) agentic AI, the technology solutions provider has effectively migrated enterprise workloads from legacy systems to AWS-native platforms.

This transformative process aids organizations in cost reduction, agility enhancement, and alignment with evolving digital compliance standards. The company's technological prowess allows migration processes to be up to eighty times faster while delivering transparency, reducing risks, and minimizing rework.

Keval Hutheesing, CEO of Cygnet One, highlighted the enhanced speed and confidence that AWS agentic AI brings to their modernization projects. The company's future-forward approach aligns with AWS's vision for large-scale cloud adoption and underscores its role in reshaping enterprise modernization strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JBM Ecolife's Electric Surge: IFC Backs $100 Million Expansion

JBM Ecolife's Electric Surge: IFC Backs $100 Million Expansion

 India
2
Bastar Transforms: From Conflict Zone to Development Hub

Bastar Transforms: From Conflict Zone to Development Hub

 India
3
Rajasthan High Court Halts Probe in Hyundai Brand Ambassador Case

Rajasthan High Court Halts Probe in Hyundai Brand Ambassador Case

 India
4
India's Authentication & Traceability Industry Poised for Robust Growth

India's Authentication & Traceability Industry Poised for Robust Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025