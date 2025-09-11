Cygnet One Revolutionizes Enterprise Cloud Migration with AWS Agentic AI

Cygnet One, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has announced substantial achievements in cloud modernization for its clients. Utilizing Amazon Web Services (AWS) agentic AI, the technology solutions provider has effectively migrated enterprise workloads from legacy systems to AWS-native platforms.

This transformative process aids organizations in cost reduction, agility enhancement, and alignment with evolving digital compliance standards. The company's technological prowess allows migration processes to be up to eighty times faster while delivering transparency, reducing risks, and minimizing rework.

Keval Hutheesing, CEO of Cygnet One, highlighted the enhanced speed and confidence that AWS agentic AI brings to their modernization projects. The company's future-forward approach aligns with AWS's vision for large-scale cloud adoption and underscores its role in reshaping enterprise modernization strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)