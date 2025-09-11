Left Menu

Amaravati: India's First Quantum Reference Hub

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a significant initiative to establish India's first Quantum reference facility at Amaravati Quantum Valley, with a budget of Rs 40 crore. The initiative, supported by high-profile partnerships, aims to foster indigenous manufacturing and innovation in quantum computing technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled plans to launch India's inaugural Quantum reference facility at Amaravati Quantum Valley, with an investment of Rs 40 crore. The venture, announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will focus on testing, benchmarking, and characterising quantum components.

This strategic move is set to create a robust ecosystem for indigenous quantum computer manufacturing in Amaravati. The facility will receive backing from the National Quantum Mission and the Department of Science & Technology, with IBM and Tata Consultancy Services serving as key partners.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd will further bolster this initiative by investing Rs 200 crore in establishing the nation's first Quantum Cryogenic Components facility. This development positions Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in deep-tech innovation and advanced quantum manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

